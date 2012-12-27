US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
TOKYO, Dec 27 The Nikkei share average climbed to a 21-month high on Thursday, led by exporters and banks, as the new Japanese prime minister's vow to battle deflation and a strong currency buoyed investor risk appetite. The Nikkei advanced 0.9 percent to 10,322.98, while the broader Topix gained 0.8 percent to 854.09.
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)