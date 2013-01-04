TOKYO, Jan 4 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a 22-month high on its first trading day of 2013 as a deal in Washington to avert the "fiscal cliff" buoyed sentiment and a weaker yen lifted exporters. The Nikkei added 2.0 percent to 10,605.94, the highest intraday level since March 2011. The broader Topix gained 2.0 percent to 877.06.