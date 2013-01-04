TOKYO, Jan 4 Japan's Nikkei share average climbed to a 22-month high on its first trading day of 2013, as a deal in Washington to avert the "fiscal cliff" buoyed investor risk appetite and as a weaker yen lifted exporters like Toyota Motor Corp. The Nikkei ended up 2.8 percent at 10,688.11, its highest close since March 4, 2011. It was also the Nikkei's biggest daily percentage gain since March 22, 2011. The broader Topix gained 3.3 percent to 888.51.