US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
TOKYO, Jan 9 Japan's Nikkei average rose on Wednesday, as a halt in the yen's gains prompted investors to buy shares of exporters such as Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co who would gain from a more competitive currency. The Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 10,578.57 while the broader Topix added 0.8 percent to 879.05.
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)