TOKYO, Jan 11 Japan's Nikkei share average rose 1.5 percent to a 23-month high on Friday, with exporters extending gains on a weaker yen after the Nikkei reported Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as saying the central bank should make pursuing maximum employment a consideration. The Nikkei added 157.50 points to 10,810.14, the highest level since February 2011. The broader Topix index gained 1.3 percent to 900.61.