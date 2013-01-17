TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded at Thursday's open after suffering its biggest drop in eight months on Wednesday, with oversold stocks being sought after and financials given an extra boost by better-than-expected earnings from U.S. counterparts. The Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 10,673.38 while the broader Topix was also 0.7 percent higher at 894.27.