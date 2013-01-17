BRIEF-Reliance Communications says lenders constitute joint forum to consider debt reduction plans
* Says Reliance Communications' lenders constitute joint forum
TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded at Thursday's open after suffering its biggest drop in eight months on Wednesday, with oversold stocks being sought after and financials given an extra boost by better-than-expected earnings from U.S. counterparts. The Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 10,673.38 while the broader Topix was also 0.7 percent higher at 894.27.
* Says Reliance Communications' lenders constitute joint forum
Jun 2 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE733E14054 NTPC 90D 5-Jun-17 99.9499 6.1024 4 380 99.9495 6