TOKYO, Jan 17 The Nikkei average reversed losses to close up on Thursday after a media report quoted Japan's economic minister as saying his remark on the yen early this week was misinterpreted, lifting exporters' shares before the closing bell. The report also curbed the yen's rebound. The Nikkei ended up 0.1 percent at 10,609.64 after trading as low as 10,432.97, while the broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to 890.46.