TOKYO, Jan 18 Japan's Nikkei share average surged 2.9 percent on Friday as exporters gained on expectations of aggressive easing from the central bank next week, which would put more downward pressure on the yen. This week was the 10th straight in which the Nikkei has risen. The Nikkei advanced 303.66 points on Friday for its biggest daily percent gain in 22 months and marking its longest weekly winning streak since 1987. The broader Topix advanced 2.4 percent to 911.44.