TOKYO, Jan 21 The Nikkei share average fell on Monday as investors pocketed profits as they stayed cautious ahead of the outcome of the Bank of Japan's two-day policy meeting, with expectations for aggressive easing already mostly priced into the market. The Nikkei fell 1.5 percent to 10,747.74 points, moving further away from a 32-month high of 10,952.31 hit last Tuesday. The broader Topix dropped 0.7 percent to 905.16.