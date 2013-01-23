TOKYO, Jan 23 The Nikkei share average dropped to a three-week closing low on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan's latest easing steps fell short of expectations, triggering profit-taking in shares bought in anticipation of the central bank's decision. The Nikkei shed 2.1 percent to 10,486.99, falling for a third straight session and logging its biggest one-day percentage drop in a week, while the broader Topix slipped 1.5 percent to 887.79.