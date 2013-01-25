TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average jumped 2.9 percent on Friday and marked its 11th straight week of gains, its longest-ever weekly winning run, according to Reuters data, after a sharp drop in the yen spurred on exporters and fuelled optimism about earnings for the next financial year. The Nikkei shot up 305.78 points on the day to 10,926.65, while the broader Topix rose 2.2 percent to 917.09.