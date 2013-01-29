TOKYO, Jan 29 Japan's Nikkei share average extended losses at the open on Tuesday, backing further away from a 32-month high above 11,000 that it touched on Monday, as a firmer yen tempered appetite for exporters and turned the focus to upcoming earnings reports. The Nikkei lost 0.5 percent to 10,768.82, while the broader Topix edged down 0.2 percent to 912.11.