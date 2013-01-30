TOKYO, Jan 30 Japan's Nikkei share average ended at a 33-month high on Wednesday, led by exporters and interest rate-sensitive sectors, such as real estate, supported by the continued expectation of a softer yen and further monetary easing by the Bank of Japan. The Nikkei rose 2.3 percent to 11,113.95, while the broader Topix gained 1.5 percent to 934.67.