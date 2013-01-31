TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Thursday, posting its best January in 15 years as gains in the banking sector lifted sentiment, offsetting gloomy earnings from such bellwether companies like Nintendo Co. The Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to a new 33-month high of 11,138.66 points and posted a 7.2 percent gain this month, its strongest January performance since 1998 after rallying 22.9 percent in 2012. The broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 940.25.