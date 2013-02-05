Indian shares post record closing high; clock fourth weekly gain
June 2 Indian shares climbed on Friday to post record closing highs and a fourth consecutive weekly gain, with Hero MotoCorp Ltd leading the rise on strong monthly sales data.
TOKYO, Feb 5 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped at Tuesday's open as renewed fears about the debt crisis in peripheral euro zone countries prompted investors to lock in profits following five straight days of gains. The Nikkei dropped 1.3 percent to 11,112.97, while the broader Topix lost 1.1 percent to 944.95.
June 2 Indian shares climbed on Friday to post record closing highs and a fourth consecutive weekly gain, with Hero MotoCorp Ltd leading the rise on strong monthly sales data.
* Seeks members' nod for issue of up to 307.2 million shares to India government at 37.44 rupees each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: