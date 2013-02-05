TOKYO, Feb 5 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, snapping a five-day winning streak as renewed worries about the euro zone crisis triggered profit-taking from recent gains, with the benchmark pulling away from a 33-month high hit the previous day. The Nikkei dropped 1.9 percent to 11,046.92, moving away from a 33-month closing high of 11,260.35 hit on Monday. The broader Topix fell 1.7 percent to 939.70.