TOKYO, Feb 6 Japan's Nikkei average climbed 2.1 percent in early trade on Wednesday, helped by a sharp fall in the yen after central bank Governor Masaaki Shirakawa decided to step down three weeks earlier than expected. His decision may bring forward an anticipated shift to a more aggressive monetary policy. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has put the Bank of Japan under relentless pressure to do more to lift the economy and made it clear he wants someone in the job who will be bolder in loosening policy. The Nikkei advanced 228.93 points to 11,275.85, while the broader Topix index gained 2 percent to 959.02.