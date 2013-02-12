BRIEF-India's Cadila Healthcare says Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market levofloxacin
* Says Zydus Cadila received final approval from USFDA to market levofloxacin injection
TOKYO Feb 12 Japan's Nikkei share average gained 1.7 percent on Tuesday as exporters rose on a weaker yen after a U.S. Treasury official said the Washington supports Japan's efforts to end deflation and re-invigorate growth.
The index rose to 11,346.72, moving closer to a 33-month high of 11,498.42 struck last Wednesday.
The broader Topix gained 1.5 percent to 971.36.
* Says Zydus Cadila received final approval from USFDA to market levofloxacin injection
* India cenbank says banks' cash balances 4.35 trln rupees on May 29 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2suUBDY)