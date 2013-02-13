GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks firm as upbeat U.S., European data boosts confidence
* U.S. manufacturing, private payrolls data support sentiment
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Wednesday as investors took profits on exporters as the yen jerked higher, while social gaming company Gree Inc suffered a steep fall after cutting its annual profit forecast. The Nikkei lost 1 percent to 11,251.41, moving further away from a 33-month high of 11,498.42 hit a week earlier. The broader Topix shed 1.2 percent to 957.02.
* U.S. manufacturing, private payrolls data support sentiment
TOKYO, June 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose above the psychologically important 20,000-point level to the highest since August 2015 on Friday as strong U.S. stocks and the rising dollar lifted investors' risk appetite.