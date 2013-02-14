TOKYO, Feb 14 The Nikkei share average inched up at Thursday's open, with the Bank of Japan's widely-expected decision to leave policy unchanged potentially soothing international tensions over Japan's aggressive monetary easing that has driven the yen lower. The Nikkei tiptoed up 0.1 percent to 11,264.35, while the broader Topix also crept up 0.1 percent to 957.56.