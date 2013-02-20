TOKYO, Feb 20 Japan's Nikkei average climbed to a 52-month high on Wednesday, buoyed by exporters on a weaker yen and as Wall Street's gains lifted sentiment, but investors' risk appetite was limited as they focused on who would become the next Bank of Japan governor. The Nikkei rose 0.8 percent to 11,468.28, its highest closing level since late September 2008. The broader Topix added 1.1 percent to 973.70.