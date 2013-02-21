TOKYO, Feb 21 The Nikkei average edged lower on Thursday, after touching a 52-month high the previous day, following weakness on Wall Street and as investors stayed cautious before the appointment of the next Bank of Japan governor. The Nikkei dropped 0.6 percent to 11,402.09, while the broader Topix fell 0.6 percent to 967.84. The Nikkei ended up 0.8 percent on Wednesday at 11,468.28, its highest closing level since September 2008.