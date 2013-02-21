TOKYO, Feb 21 The Nikkei average fell on Thursday as financials and exporters dropped, tugging the market below a 52-month high hit the previous day, with investors' risk appetite also dampened by declines in U.S. shares. The Nikkei closed 1.4 percent lower at 11,309.13 points. On Wednesday, the index rose to 11,468.28, marking its highest closing level since late September 2008. The broader Topix shed 1.1 percent to 962.86.