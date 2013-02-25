TOKYO, Feb 25 The Nikkei climbed to a 53-month high in early trade on Monday after sources said Japan is likely to nominate Asian Development Bank President Haruhiko Kuroda, an advocate of aggressive monetary easing, as its next central bank chief. The Nikkei jumped 1.7 percent to 11,574.28, while the broader Topix rose 1.5 percent to 977.65.