TOKYO, Feb 26 Japan's Nikkei share average fell sharply at the open on Tuesday, retreating from a 53-month high as the yen strengthened on uncertainty following the Italian elections, with shares of some big exporters to Europe tumbling. The Nikkei dropped 2.4 percent to 11,379.92, and the broader Topix shed 1.9 percent to 962.53. On Monday, the Nikkei had risen 2.4 percent to 11,662.52, its highest level since late September 2008.