TOKYO, March 1 Investors in Japanese stocks are
expected to lock in profits on Friday after recent strong gains
on the Nikkei share average, with sentiment supported by hopes
of further monetary easing following the appointment of a new
central bank chief.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
11,400 to 11,600 after rising 2.7 percent to 11,559.36 on
Thursday and hitting a 53-month high on Monday.
Thursday's move marked the biggest one-day percentage rise
in three weeks, partly due to end-of-month window-dressing,
traders said.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 11,520, up 0.17
percent from the close in Osaka of 11,500.
"This will be another day which will likely be swayed by
currency moves," said Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at Tachibana
Securities.
"If the yen weakens, the Nikkei may test a new 53-month
high. The basic mood is positive thanks to hopes for
'Abenomics', which are suggesting further easing in April under
the new central bank governor."
Analysts said exporters and financials could face
profit-taking on Friday, but drops could be limited.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe nominated Asian Development Bank
President Haruhiko Kuroda, an advocate of aggressive policy
action, to head the Bank of Japan.
Abe has pledged to use the full force of monetary policy to
revive the economy after nearly two decades of deflation and
lacklustre growth, spurring gains in local shares.
Academic Kikuo Iwata, who supports unconventional monetary
policy, and BOJ official Hiroshi Nakaso, who has hands-on
knowledge of the central bank's inner workings, were nominated
as BOJ deputy governors, and the three men need to be approved
by both houses of parliament.
"The Nikkei will likely add gains towards April as investors
are expecting that the bank will announce easing measures at its
policy meeting then," Hirano said.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--Nomura Holdings
Nomura, Japan's largest investment bank, plans to revamp its
Middle Eastern operations after losing several top executives in
the past year, its regional head said.
--Tokyo Electric Power Co
People in the area worst affected by Japan's Fukushima
nuclear accident two years ago have a slightly higher risk of
developing certain cancers, the World Health Organisation said
on Thursday.
Fukushima operator Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) earlier
this month received approval to tap the Japanese government for
697 billion yen ($7.5 billion) to compensate those harmed by the
disaster, taking the total fund to 3.24 trillion yen.
--Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
MUFG said Nobuyuki Hirano, chief of its core banking unit,
will become company president -- a move that comes at time when
Japanese banks are under pressure to expand further overseas,
particularly in investment banking.
--Sony Corp has sold one of its most prized Tokyo
office buildings to Japanese real estate trust Nippon Building
Fund Inc and another investor for 111 billion yen ($1.2
billion), its second high-profile building sale this year.