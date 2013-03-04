TOKYO, March 4 Japan's Nikkei share average climbed 0.8 percent to a 53-month high on Monday after data showed surprisingly strong U.S. manufacturing and consumer sentiment. The Nikkei advanced 89.43 points to 11,695.81, eclipsing the previous 53-month high of 11,662.52 hit on Feb. 25. The broader Topix index gained 0.7 percent to 991.58.