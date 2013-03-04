TOKYO, March 4 Japan's Nikkei average closed up 0.4 percent after real estate firms and financials advanced on expectations of aggressive easing from the new leadership team at the central bank. The Nikkei ended at 11,652.29. It reached 11,767.68, the highest level since September 2008, and then slipped on suspension of futures trading in Osaka. The broader Topix gained 0.8 percent to 992.25.