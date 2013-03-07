TOKYO, March 7 Japan's Nikkei share average rose above 12,000 on Thursday for the first time in 4-1/2 years, with risk appetite supported by a record high on Wall Street and the prospect of Japan soon adopting aggressively reflationary monetary policy. The Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 12,016.23, to be at its highest levels since September 2008. The broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,008.96.