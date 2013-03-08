TOKYO, March 8 The Nikkei share average rose above the 12,000 mark at the open on Friday, buoyed by signs of improvement in the euro zone economy and bullish U.S. jobs data, with Japanese stocks underpinned by expectations of more monetary easing. The Nikkei added 1 percent to 12,083.33, while the broader Topix rose 0.7 percent to 1,101.90.