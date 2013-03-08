TOKYO, March 8 Japan's Nikkei share average ended at a new 53-month high on Friday, buoyed by bullish U.S. data, a weakening yen, and ongoing optimism aggressive easing will soon be adopted by the Bank of Japan's new leadership. The Nikkei advanced 2.6 percent to 12,283.62, its highest closing level since September 2008. For the week, the index gained 5.8 percent, the biggest weekly gain since December 2011. The broader Topix gained 1.6 percent to 1,020.50.