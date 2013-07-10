BRIEF-Shree Metalloys appoints Govindlal Mangilal Dudani as CFO
* Says approved the resignation of Jogesh Dirajlal Chokshi from the post of chief financial officer
TOKYO, July 10 The Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday as the yen's weakness paused, while unexpectedly weak Chinese trade data heightened concerns about a deepening slowdown in the world's second-largest economy and one of Japan's top export markets. The benchmark Nikkei dropped 0.4 percent to 14,416.60 in choppy trade after rising as high as 14,555.33 earlier, the highest level since May 24. The Topix shed 0.1 percent to 1,195.20. Japanese equities have been volatile in recent weeks as investors fretted over slowing growth in China and the prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve rolling back its stimulus in the coming months.
* Says KEC International Limited wins new orders worth Rs. 1,781 crore
* Says co had entered into development agreement with Umiya Builders and Developers