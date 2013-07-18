TOKYO, July 18 Japan's Nikkei share average rose 1.3 percent to a new eight-week high on Thursday as the dollar traded above 100 yen after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the timing of when the U.S. central bank would begin winding down its stimulus was flexible. The benchmark Nikkei gained 193.46 points to 14,808.50, the highest closing level since May 22. The broader Topix added 0.7 percent to 1,222.01.