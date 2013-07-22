TOKYO, July 22 Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Monday after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling Liberal Democratic Party won decisively in Sunday's upper house election, opening the door for Abe to pursue tough reforms required for a sustained economic recovery. The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to 14,658.04, after falling as low as 14,514.29 during the session due to profit-taking amid a lack of clear market-moving factors. The broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 1,216.53.