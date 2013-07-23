TOKYO, July 23 Japan's Nikkei average rose for the second straight day on Tuesday in volatile trade, with traders citing opportunistic buying in index heavy-weights such as SoftBank Corp and Sony Corp. The steel sector also benefited from a media report citing price hike in steel products, sending the benchmark Nikkei up 0.8 percent to 14,778.51 after falling as low as 14,549.06 in early trade. The Topix added 0.5 percent to 1,222.72.