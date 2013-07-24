Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
TOKYO, July 24 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Wednesday, snapping a two-day rally, as investors took profits in recent gainers, but losses were limited by rises in Nidec Corp and Apple Inc -related stocks after the iPhone maker posted robust sales. The benchmark Nikkei shed 0.3 percent to 14,731.28, while the broader Topix eased 0.2 percent to 1,219.92. With investors' focus shifting to the just-started April-June earnings season, individual earnings reports were also behind key market movers on the day, sending Nidec and Apple supplier Murata Manufacturing Co up 10 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively.
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
* Dow down 0.34 pct, S&P down 0.26 pct, Nasdaq up 0.05 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)