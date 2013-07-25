TOKYO, July 25 The Nikkei share average fell for a second day on Thursday in volatile trade, as investors were disappointed with company results such as for blue-chip Canon Inc, which tumbled after slashing its profit outlook. The benchmark Nikkei fell 1.1 percent to 14,562.93, after rising as high as 14,748.77 at the open. The broader Topix dropped 1.4 percent to 1,202.32.