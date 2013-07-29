TOKYO, July 29 Japan's Nikkei average slumped below 13,700 for the first time in almost a month on Monday on the back of a strong yen and lackluster earnings, while caution ahead of key market-moving events, including Chinese manufacturing data and a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, sidelined investors. The benchmark Nikkei fell 3.3 percent to 13,661.13, a level not seen since July 1, while the broader Topix dropped 3.3 percent to 1,128.45. All of its 33 sub-sectors finished the day in negative territory. The market largely shrugged off news that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has ordered a study of alternatives to a plan to double the sales tax to 10 percent. But traders said the possibility of the planned tax increase being delayed or watered down could negatively impact the equity market in the medium to long run.