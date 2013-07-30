TOKYO, July 31 Japan's Nikkei share average is set to drop on Wednesday, with investors cautious ahead of key domestic earnings and as they await the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the outlook for U.S. economic stimulus. Market participants said the Nikkei would likely trade between 13,650 and 13,900, after rebounding 1.5 percent to 13,869.82 on Tuesday. Nikkei futures in Chicago finished at 13,720, down 1.2 percent from the close in Osaka at 13,890. "Traders globally seem to be in wait-and-see mode before the outcome of the Fed meeting on the timing of quantitative easing tapering," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Assset Management, adding that Japanese corporate earnings would also be in focus. Companies including Honda Motor Co, Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd, Panasonic Corp, Toshiba Corp and Nintendo Co are set to report first-quarter results on Wednesday. Later in the day, attention will shift to the Fed policy statement, with investors hoping for further hints on when the U.S. central bank will begin scaling back the massive bond-buying programme that has bolstered global financial markets. The yen was trading at 98.10 yen to the dollar, still close to a one-month high of 97.64 hit on Monday. A stronger yen tends to make export-reliant Japan's products less competitive in the global market. > Dow, S&P 500 end flat as tech gains; potash shares sink > Dollar edges up ahead of GDP data, Fed policy decision > Prices stable as clues on Fed's path, economy awaited > Gold eases in quiet trade, all eyes on Fed meeting > Oil slips, spread widens as U.S. rally seen excessive STOCKS TO WATCH --SOFTBANK CORP SoftBank is set for a record annual profit after first-quarter earnings doubled and its billionaire founder looks to expand his Internet empire after buying a U.S. mobile carrier. --TOYOTA MOTOR CORP Toyota will this year become the first automaker to make more than 10 million vehicles a year, boosted by a weaker yen and strong demand for hybrids in Japan, the Nikkei business daily reported.