TOKYO, July 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday, as caution about the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting sidelined investors, while some companies' results disappointed the market, such as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. The benchmark Nikkei declined 1.5 percent to 13,668.32, and the broader Topix fell 1.5 percent to 1,131.70. The Nikkei shed 0.1 percent in July, falling for a third month.