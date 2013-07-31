TOKYO, Aug 1 Japan's Nikkei share average may
edge higher in a cautious start on Thursday after Wall Street
finished flat overnight and the U.S. Federal Reserve gave no
clues about when it would start rolling back its stimulus.
Investors are expected to take their cues from corporate
earnings results and global economic data.
The Nikkei is likely to trade between 13,600 and
13,800, strategists said, after falling 1.5 percent to 13,668.32
on Wednesday on light volume. The broader Topix index
also dropped 1.5 percent to 1,131.70.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 13,650 on
Wednesday, up 0.4 percent from the Osaka close of 13,600
"The market will likely start off slow and directionless as
Wall Street finished almost flat after upbeat second-quarter
gross domestic product data and the Federal Reserve statement,"
said Hiroaki Hiwada, a senior strategist at Toyo Securities.
"When the Nikkei comes close to 13,600, however, I think some
dip-buying will kick in."
In a statement following its two-day policy meeting, the Fed
said the economy continues to recover but still needs support.
The central bank said it would keep buying $85 billion per month
in Treasury and mortgage securities in an effort to strengthen
the economy.
The Fed's commitment to easy money should support global
riskier assets although traders are likely to continue
speculating about the timing of the stimulus reduction which has
roiled markets in recent months.
Hiwada said the market will take direction during the next
two sessions from domestic earnings results, the China official
manufacturing PMI due later on Thursday, and Friday's U.S. jobs
data.
With the earnings season in full swing in Japan, companies
including Sony Corp, Sharp Corp and Suzuki
Motor Corp are set to report first-quarter results on
Thursday.
The yen was trading at 97.81 yen to the dollar, still
close to a one-month high of 97.64 hit on Monday. A stronger yen
makes export-reliant Japan's products less competitive in the
global market.
The benchmark Nikkei has fallen 14 percent since that
mulityear high on May 23, but is still up 11 percent since April
4, when the Bank of Japan unveiled sweeping stimulus measures
and has risen 31 percent this year.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--SONY CORP
Sony's board is expected to reject a proposal from activist
investor Daniel Loeb, whose fund is the company's largest
shareholder, to spin-off part of its entertainment division, the
Nikkei business daily reported.
--Honda Motor Co
Honda Motor Co announced a lower than expected 5.1
percent rise in quarterly operating profit after sales in Japan
dropped following the end of subsidies and as it lagged behind
rivals in selling profitable SUVs and pickups in the
U.S.
--MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC, MIZUHO
FINANCIAL GROUP INC
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Japan's top lender by
assets, and No. 2 Mizuho Financial Group said their quarterly
net profits had risen by more than a third, driven by a rally in
Japanese stocks that pushed up the value of their equity
portfolios.