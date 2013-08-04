TOKYO, Aug 5 Japan's Nikkei share average is set to open firmer on Monday and possibly test a 1-1/2-week high, after Wall Street posted another record close on Friday, but a strong yen could temper the gains. Market players expect the benchmark Nikkei to trade between 14,300 and 14,600, after jumping 3.3 percent to 14,466.16 on Friday, a level not seen since July 25, in the previous session. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 14,320, down 1.1 percent from the finish in Osaka of 14,480. "As Wall Street managed to gain despite the weaker-than-forecast U.S. jobs data, I expect the Japanese market may also retain its upward momentum," said Hiroaki Hiwada, a senior strategist at Toyo Securities. U.S. employers added 162,000 jobs in July, which was below the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 184,000. The jobless rate fell to 7.4 percent. On Friday, the Dow Jones industrial Average and S&P 500 ended at record highs for a second day on Friday, posting modest gains despite the mixed employment report. The dollar's retreat against the yen could weigh on market sentiment, said Toyo's Hiwada. A strong yen undermines Japanese exporters' competitiveness abroad as well as profits when repatriated. The greenback fell to a low of 98.66 yen after the U.S. Jobs report was seen making the U.S. Federal Reserve more cautious about drawing down its huge economic stimulus programme. The pair last traded at 98.94 yen, according to EBS data. Market players said that investors also remained focussed on corporate earnings. Early attention will be on Toyota Motor Corp <7203.T which reported its earnings after the market close on Friday. The world's best-selling carmaker took a cautious stance on its profit outlook, worried over currency moves and a slowdown in Thailand and other emerging markets, even as healthy earnings on overseas sales lifted it to a near-record quarterly profit. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp (NTT) is also slated to report earnings after the market close. > Dow, S&P 500 end at record for 2nd day despite jobs data > Dollar drops after weaker-than-forecast jobs data > Yields fall as job growth lags expectations > Gold rebounds on U.S. payrolls but posts weekly loss > Oil slips on U.S. jobs data disappointment STOCKS TO WATCH --ISUZU MOTORS LTD Japanese truck maker Isuzu will use diesel engines made by General Motors Co in its new pick-up truck made in India to cut costs and lessen the burden of technology development, the Nikkei business daily reported on Sunday. Separately, the Nikkei said the truck maker's operating profit for the April-June quarter appears to have jumped about 50 percent on the year to a record of some 43 billion yen ($435 million).