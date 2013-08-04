TOKYO, Aug 5 Japan's Nikkei share average is set
to open firmer on Monday and possibly test a 1-1/2-week high,
after Wall Street posted another record close on Friday, but a
strong yen could temper the gains.
Market players expect the benchmark Nikkei to trade
between 14,300 and 14,600, after jumping 3.3 percent to
14,466.16 on Friday, a level not seen since July 25, in the
previous session.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 14,320, down
1.1 percent from the finish in Osaka of 14,480.
"As Wall Street managed to gain despite the
weaker-than-forecast U.S. jobs data, I expect the Japanese
market may also retain its upward momentum," said Hiroaki
Hiwada, a senior strategist at Toyo Securities.
U.S. employers added 162,000 jobs in July, which was below
the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 184,000. The jobless
rate fell to 7.4 percent.
On Friday, the Dow Jones industrial Average and S&P 500
ended at record highs for a second day on Friday, posting modest
gains despite the mixed employment report.
The dollar's retreat against the yen could weigh on market
sentiment, said Toyo's Hiwada. A strong yen undermines Japanese
exporters' competitiveness abroad as well as profits when
repatriated.
The greenback fell to a low of 98.66 yen after the
U.S. Jobs report was seen making the U.S. Federal Reserve more
cautious about drawing down its huge economic stimulus
programme. The pair last traded at 98.94 yen, according to EBS
data.
Market players said that investors also remained focussed on
corporate earnings.
Early attention will be on Toyota Motor Corp <7203.T which
reported its earnings after the market close on Friday.
The world's best-selling carmaker took a cautious stance on
its profit outlook, worried over currency moves and a slowdown
in Thailand and other emerging markets, even as healthy earnings
on overseas sales lifted it to a near-record quarterly profit.
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp (NTT) is also
slated to report earnings after the market close.
> Dow, S&P 500 end at record for 2nd day despite jobs data
> Dollar drops after weaker-than-forecast jobs data
> Yields fall as job growth lags expectations
> Gold rebounds on U.S. payrolls but posts weekly loss
> Oil slips on U.S. jobs data disappointment
STOCKS TO WATCH
--ISUZU MOTORS LTD
Japanese truck maker Isuzu will use diesel engines made by
General Motors Co in its new pick-up truck made in India
to cut costs and lessen the burden of technology development,
the Nikkei business daily reported on Sunday.
Separately, the Nikkei said the truck maker's operating
profit for the April-June quarter appears to have jumped about
50 percent on the year to a record of some 43 billion yen ($435
million).