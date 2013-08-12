TOKYO, Aug 13 Japan's Nikkei share average is set to rise on Tuesday, likely underpinned by exporters on the back of the yen's retreat against the dollar and on a report the government is considering lowering the corporate tax rate. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 13,500 to 13,750 on Tuesday after falling 0.7 percent to 13,519.43 on Monday. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 13,615, up 0.8 percent from the close in Osaka of 13,510. Market participants said the market should be supported by a Nikkei report that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called for a study on lowering the corporate tax, citing government sources. "The media report on Abe's move to consider lowering the corporate tax is positive for the stock market. We may see a 200-point rise," said Mitsushige Akino, a fund manager at Ichiyoshi Asset Management. The yen's pull back against the dollar is expected to help exporters as a weaker currency sharpens their competitive edge in the global market. The dollar was last up at 97.20 yen, pulling away from a seven-week low around 95.81 set last Thursday. "Volume is low partly because many people are taking summer holidays, but it's also because some investors are risk-averse while they await any developments for Fed's tapering," said Hiroichi Nishi, an assistant general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. Uncertainty on when the U.S. Federal Reserve would start to roll back its massive stimulus has roiled global markets in recent months. On Monday, only 1.78 billion shares changed hands, the lowest level since December 11. Investors will also be keeping an eye on Japan machinery orders data due out at 2350 GMT. > Dow, S&P 500 end lower; Nasdaq lifted by BlackBerry, Apple > Dollar rises broadly in anticipation of U.S. data > U.S. bonds fall in light trade, data in focus > Gold up nearly 2 pct on ETF inflow, tight physical supply > Oil rises on Libya supply disruptions