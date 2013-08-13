TOKYO, Aug 13 Japan's Nikkei share average bounced back on Tuesday as the yen weakened against the dollar after a media report that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering a corporate tax cut to help offset the impact of a planned two-stage hike in the sales tax. The benchmark Nikkei rose 2.6 percent to 13,867.00 and the broader Topix gained 2 percent to 1,157.15 in very thin trade. Index heavyweights and blue-chip exporters led the gains, with SoftBank Corp and Fast Retailing Co Ltd up 6.3 percent and 4.3 percent, and Panasonic Corp climbing 3.8 percent.