* Nikkei supported above 5-day moving average * Market braces for volatility caused by program trade - analyst * Anything can be catalyst to sway market - analyst By Ayai Tomisawa TOKYO, Aug 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday after overnight weakness in Wall Street soured the mood, while such recent gainers as securities brokers and real-estate companies lost ground on profit-taking. The Nikkei fell 1.3 percent to 13,873.37 in mid-morning trade, being supported above its 5-day moving average of 13,784.27. Of Topix's 33 subsectors, 31 were in negative territory, led by the securities-broking and real estate sectors. Nomura Holdings fell 2.3 percent, Daiwa Securities Group shed 3.1 percent, Mitsui Fudosan and Sumitomo Realty & Development dropped 2.0 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively. The Topix dropped 0.7 percent to 1,163.38. "Leading gainers and losers look the opposite of yesterday. It's basically profit-taking without many participants," said Takuya Takahashi, an analyst at Daiwa Securities. "On a thin trading day like today, we need to monitor a catalyst that doesn't even look like it would affect Japan." On Wednesday, the Nikkei ended at a one-week high, with most buying in late trade after France's gross domestic product figure came in stronger than expected. Takahashi said that further developments in Egypt and a surge in crude oil prices could be a risk to the Japanese market. "The market is generally worried about rising gasoline prices as import costs rise on the back of the weakening yen. Although some oil companies could benefit from a possibility that the value of their inventories could rise, it should be negative to the overall market," Takahashi said. Analysts said that Thursday's trade will likely stay subdued, with the earnings seasons winding down and many market participants on holiday. "Due to thin trade, we need to brace for unpredictable moves in late trade such as leveraged ETF trade and futures trade by program traders," said Toshihiko Matsuno, a senior strategist at SMBC Friend Securities. Bucking the weakness, Nikon Corp rose 3.6 percent after the Nikkei newspaper reported that the camera maker, along with others, plans to jointly develop mass-production technologies for induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells by about fiscal 2017. On Wednesday, U.S. shares were dragged down by uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's plans to withdraw stimulus after an official said the central bank needs to gather more evidence that the country's economy is improving before deciding to taper its stimulus. The Nikkei has been fairly volatile in recent weeks, buffeted by earnings season fluctuations, continuing speculation about the Fed's stimulus plans, and slowing growth in China, Japan's second-biggest export market. However, recent upbeat data from China has raised hopes that the economy there may be stabilising. The Nikkei has risen around 35 percent this year, driven mainly by the Japanese government's aggressive stimulus policies aimed at pulling the economy out of stagnation.