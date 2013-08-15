TOKYO, Aug 16 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to fall for a second day on Friday, hit by a tumble on Wall Street overnight after another batch of upbeat U.S. data added to speculation that the Federal Reserve may begin to trim its stimulus soon. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 13,400 to 13,700 on Friday, set to break down the bottom of the Ichimoku cloud of 14,179.23. If it trades below 13,430, a trough hit on Aug 12, it will be the lowest since June 28. The Nikkei fell 2.1 percent to 13,752.94 on the previous day. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 13,510, down 2.0 percent from the close in Osaka of 13,790. Analysts said that trading will likely remain subdued due to the summer lull, and selling in futures by program traders could heighten volatility in the cash market. "Investors are becoming risk-averse before the weekend. The mood is down mainly due to weak U.S. shares," said Yoshiyuki Kondo, an analyst at Daiwa Securities. Kondo said that Japanese ministers' comments on a potential corporate tax-cut may remain a drag on sentiment. On Thursday, Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga and Finance Minister Taro Aso both downplayed this week's report in the Nikkei business daily that the government is considering a corporate tax cut. In the United States overnight, slowly improving U.S. jobs data and rising consumer prices added to speculation the Fed will soon begin to trim its considerable support of the economy and asset prices. Poor results and outlooks from Wal-Mart Stores' and Cisco Systems dragged down consumer and technology stocks in the United States. The Nikkei has risen around 32 percent this year, driven mainly by the Japanese government's aggressive stimulus policies aimed at pulling the economy out of stagnation. > Wall St posts biggest drop since June on weak results > Dollar falls in volatile trade after mixed signals from data > U.S. yields jump to 2-year highs on upbeat claims data > Gold up 2 pct to above $1,360 on technical breakout > Oil hits four-month high as supply fears reign STOCKS TO WATCH --Sony Corp Sony is close to striking a deal to secure content from media company Viacom VIAB.O for a new Internet-based TV service, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. --Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp Toyota and Suzuki halted production in Egypt on Thursday due to political turmoil in the country, the Nikkei reported.