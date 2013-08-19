* Nikkei up 0.1 pct after yen turns weaker; Topix up 0.1 pct
* Investors reluctant to take positions amid lack of cues
* Airlines hit by oil price rise
By Tomo Uetake
TOKYO, Aug 19 Japan's Nikkei share average
erased earlier losses on Monday morning after the yen resumed
its downward slide against the dollar, but investors stayed
cautious due to a lack of positive cues.
The benchmark Nikkei, which has fallen 2.9 percent
over the last two sessions, opened higher but then moved back
and forth between positive and negative territory. It ended the
morning session up 0.1 percent at 13,669.77, while the broader
Topix also rose 0.1 percent to 1,143.29.
"Apparently investors are not comfortable taking positions
either way now," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview
Asset Management.
"Unless some major players make a move regardless of the
fundamentals, I think trading may remain subdued for a while due
to the summer lull."
U.S. stocks fell slightly on Friday, and the Dow industrials
posted the biggest weekly loss this year as rising bond
yields hurt high-dividend shares and earnings from retailers
disappointed investors.
The yen was last quoted at 97.50 yen per dollar,
slightly stronger than an early morning high of 97.355 and
further moving away from a seven-week low of 95.81 yen touched
on August 8.
A weaker yen sharpens Japanese exporters' competitive edge
in global markets and boosts their dollar earnings when
repatriated.
The oil & coal products subindex gained 2.5
percent and was the best sectoral performer after oil futures on
both sides of the Atlantic ended higher for the sixth straight
session on Friday, with Brent oil posting the biggest weekly
percentage gain in six weeks as turmoil in Egypt and Libya
stoked worries about oil supply security.
On the other hand, a fund manager at a Japanese asset
management firm said that higher oil prices are hitting airline
shares on concerns about rising fuel prices.
The air transport sector subindex shed 1.2 percent
to become the second-worst sectoral performer, with Japan
Airlines Co and ANA Holdings Inc declining 1.3
percent and 1 percent, respectively.
The benchmark Nikkei is up 31 percent this year, spurred by
the government's expansionary fiscal policy and the Bank of
Japan's aggressive monetary stimulus.