TOKYO, Aug 21 Japan's Nikkei share average bounced back from a seven-week low on Wednesday as concerns that capital outflows from Asia will accelerate as the Federal Reserve starts tapering its monetary stimulus slightly eased. In a choppy session, the benchmark Nikkei fell to as low as 13,250.36 but finished 0.2 percent higher at 13,424.33. The broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 1,121.74 in light trade.