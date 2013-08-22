TOKYO, Aug 22 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Thursday after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting failed to ease concerns it will begin to trim its stimulus soon, drawing more capital out of emerging countries. The market got a modicum of support from an upbeat Chinese manufacturing report and a weaker yen, which helped to limit the declines. The benchmark Nikkei dropped 0.4 percent to close at 13,365.17 after skidding to 13,238.73 earlier, the lowest level since June 27. The broader Topix shed 0.2 percent to 1,119.56.