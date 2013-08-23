TOKYO, Aug 23 Japan's Nikkei share average jumped more than 2 percent on Friday with upbeat factory activity data from around the world spurring broad gains, led by exporters like Toyota Motor Corp that got an extra lift from a weaker yen. The Nikkei rose 2.2 percent to 13,660.55, after shedding 0.4 percent in the previous session. For the week, the benchmark gained 0.1 percent. The broader Topix added 2 percent to 1,141.63 in light trade. Among exporters, Toyota gained 2.8 percent and Sony Corp advanced 3.2 percent.